Lenexa police say shooting call was likely ‘swatting’

Lenexa police say a call to a crisis line reporting that someone had shot one of his parents apparently was a swatting call.

Police spokesman Danny Chavez says police were notified Thursday by a suicide crisis line from New York that someone was sending texts saying he had shot one of his parents, was suicidal and would kill anyone who came in. Chavez told The Kansas City Star that police had contact only with the crisis line and never contacted the supposed shooter.

Police say investigators who went to the home found no evidence of a crime. Chavez says the two people inside the home were cooperating with the investigation and are not believed to be involved with the false report.