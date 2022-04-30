      Weather Alert

Kansas City Chiefs use 103rd pick in 2022 NFL draft on Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

Apr 29, 2022 @ 11:08pm
Leo Chenal

Leo Chenal was the Kansas City Chiefs’ final pick on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, selecting the Wisconsin linebacker with the 103rd-overall pick in the third round.

That marks the third year in a row the Chiefs have taken a linebacker on Day 2, following Nick Bolton and Willie Gay in each of the last two second rounds.

In his final season at Wisconsin in 2021, Chenal earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was the conference’s linebacker of the year after tallying 96 total tackles and eight sacks, plus two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus ranked him as their No. 36 overall prospect entering the draft.

Our own Brendan Dzwierzynski profiled Chenal for Game On Wisconsin, and remarked most positively about Chenal’s big-hit ability and general physicality, adding that he can thrive in the NFL in blitz-heavy situations. On the flip side, he pointed out Chenal’s struggles against the pass and issues with lateral mobility as demerits.

Athletically speaking, Chenal was one of the top linebackers in the draft in terms of Relative Athletic Score, in which he was graded either “Elite” or “Great” in four different testing categories.

Chenal shares multiple traits with several other members of this year’s Chiefs draft class. He’s 21 years old, just like every other player the Kansas City has drafted except for safety Bryan Cook. He’s also the fourth defensive player picked by the Chiefs this year, with wide receiver Skyy Moore being the only outlier.

The Chiefs still have five more draft picks to come on the final day of the draft, with one in the fifth round at No. 158 overall (acquired from the New England Patriots on Friday), plus four selections in the seventh round.

