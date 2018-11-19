Les Miles is a veteran coach, a national championship-winning coach and a coach who is as well-equipped as anyone to break the cycle at Kansas.

Break the cycle. That’s been the theme for director of athletics Jeff Long’s quest to rebuild the Jayhawks football program since he was hired this summer. There was a fundraising campaign bearing that name, which Long mentioned when he introduced Miles this weekend. Long even used that phrase when he tweeted that the deal was done with Miles.

There’s a lot of background noise to sift through when it comes to this decision. In the end, though, only one point matters.

Kansas got it right.

It’s inconceivable to think somebody out there, KU fan or not, would dislike this hire as it pertains to turning around the aimless and sinking ship that is Kansas football. Miles has the kind of clout that doesn’t wander into a desperate rebuilding situation willingly. He won a national championship at LSU in 2007. That means Kansas is the only Division I athletic program that currently has both a national title-winning football coach and basketball coach.

When you consider how dreadful the Jayhawks have been on the gridiron for nearly a full decade, it’s borderline preposterous to think KU would be in the position to bring in such a successful coach. Yet, here we are.

This is a home run hire for Kansas. The team needed to “go for it,” in the sense that it couldn’t afford to bring in a high-risk, unknown-reward coordinator or G5 coach with minimal experience. No, for this job the program needs someone who has experience in building a winning program and who knows what success on the field and in recruiting looks like.

Before he led LSU to the forefront of college football annually, Miles took Oklahoma State to three bowl games in four years with a 28-21 record, with a 24-14 record (and all three bowls) in the last three seasons. Prior to Miles, the Cowboys had a losing record in 11 of their last 12 seasons from 1989-2000. Granted, those Oklahoma State teams weren’t as horrific as Kansas has been, but he’s been through a program-building process before.

KU had to show that it means business and that it’s dedicated to rebuilding the team with this hire. Bringing in the Mad Hatter, quirks and all, accomplishes exactly that.

If you can come up with a better approach than “bring in a coach with 114 wins in 148 games at a top program in the best conference in the country” for showing commitment to revitalizing a team, you might be Stewart Mandel.

There’s a financial component to this too, and KU is showing that it’s willing to spend in order to bring the Jayhawks back to the pack in terms of P5 competitiveness. Miles will make approximately $2.8 million annually, with a plethora of bonuses included in his contract. Considering he left $5 million on the table when he took his buyout settlement from LSU, the common train of thought was that he actually could have gotten more from KU. Either way, that’s a hefty sum which will grow when coordinators and assistants are hired.

That’s the price of winning, and Kansas should be willing to spend if it wants to get out of the basement.

The Jayhawks are doing all the right things. Having a competent AD is an amazing feeling. Kansas fans should be applauding the approach Long has taken to turn this program around. You can’t recover by going through the same tired, unproductive process that you’ve been suffering through for years. That’s the cycle Long’s been talking about.

Funny how things come full circle sometimes.

Miles has positioned himself about as well as he possibly could, too. At LSU, he had to deal with the impenetrable beast that is Nick Saban’s Alabama, forced with the task of beating him, something almost no one can accomplish and something that played a major role in him being ushered out of Baton Rouge.

At KU? If gets the Jayhawks to a bowl game by, say, Year 3 of his tenure he’ll be an unequivocal success. If he gets them to one even sooner? Even more wins at some point? He’ll end up as revered as anyone in the nation. Miles would be the modern equivalent of a single man rebuilding the great library of Alexandria.

The fan base may feel that way, anyway.

There’s no mythical beast to slay at Kansas like there was at LSU. The expectations are almost depressingly low. Again, bowl appearances are essentially the peak for tempered hopes at this point. Miles essentially has a free pass for the 2019 season at the moment, faced with a team that is losing starters and production en masse due to graduation, plus the recruiting situation remains a disaster.

Beyond that, a solid step forward in Year 2 will be enough to keep intrigue alive. Coaching the Jayhawks in the late 2010s isn’t exactly the pressure cooker that coaching the Bayou Bengals is.

As if the unseemly play wasn’t enough reason for the relatively low level of stress, there’s a certain basketball team generally owns the spotlight on Mount Oread. That’s not to say fans don’t care about KU football, because they do; thousands of posts about flight trackers and rumors on message boards show that, at least anecdotally. But with Bill Self and Jayhawk hoops running the “basketball school” that is KU, things are lightened up even more for the football coach, however slight the difference may be.

Plenty of takes have been written or spewed in the wake of this hiring, some of them good, some of them bad. Any of them that say Kansas could have done better are undeniably bad.

Everyone had their own favorite for the job. Maybe you wanted an option-based scheme, maybe you wanted a rising star like North Texas’ Seth Littrell, maybe you wanted another retread. All that is well and good, and the discussion is what made this search such a fun (and stressful) adventure from start to finish.

No matter who you wanted, though, it’s hard to imagine Miles isn’t a pleasant consolation at the absolute worst.

There are only five currently employed coaches with national championships at the Division I level. Those coaches are Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Jimbo Fisher, Dabo Swinney and Les Miles. Every time that fact is repeated it becomes more unbelievable. Kansas, the same Kansas that has a 23-96 record since the start of 2009, has a championship-winning coach at its helm (rather, it will once David Beaty coaches his final game on Nov. 23).

In fairness, not everything is sunshine and rainbows for the Jayhawks, even with Miles now on board. Some of the problems were laid out above, with the soon-to-be missing production and frighteningly low number of commitments for next year coming to mind first. And scholarship numbers, the issue which has plagued the roster more devastatingly than anything else over the past two coaching regimes, will continue to be a conflict for Miles and his coaching staff.

Every one of those things needs to be resolved or somehow figured out. Post haste, preferably. But while the current (and former, in former AD Sheahon Zenger’s case) staff has proven its incompetence regularly over the years, the new guard has done everything correctly so far. Long and the athletic department have said all the right things, called all the right shots and made a strong head coach hire. If anyone was up to the task of fixing KU’s wretched situation, it’s the tandem of Long and Miles.

Kansas is in good hands with Les Miles. The wins may not come right away. The jokes may not end immediately. But brighter days are finally on the horizon and Jayhawk faithful should rejoice in that.

Miles isn’t a typical coach. The clichés, boring press conferences and general malaise that cookie-cutter coaches bring to their respective programs doesn’t exist with him. He breaks convention.

He breaks things. KU has a cycle that needs breaking.

Jeff Long got his guy, all right.