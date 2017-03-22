Less Structured, More Flexible Workouts May Be Best For New Moms

A Kansas State University study shows new moms should ease back into an exercise program after giving birth.

According to K-State assistant professor in kinesiology, Emily Mailey, the study suggests that encouraging new moms to be flexible and to fit in any kind of activity, any way they can, might be the best approach for easing back into exercise.

“If you’ve identified the morning as your time to exercise and your baby’s been up four times during the night, then it’s probably not going to happen,” said Mailey.

“We talked about, well my initial plan didn’t work out, but maybe I can go for a walk at lunch instead or something like that.”

Mailey says the idea is to avoid having new moms develop an all or nothing attitude toward exercising. For example, not exercising at all because they didn’t have time for a 30 minute workout.

“You know, maybe all you can do is fit in this five minutes here or this ten minutes there,” said Mailey. “There was sort of this mindset that everything counts and you can build it into your day in a way that’s more feasible than these 30 minute chunks.”

As part of the study, participants were divided into two groups: one that could do any type of exercise and another that had a regimented running program.

The group that chose their favorite exercise increased physical activity slightly more than the regimented running group, but Mailey says all moms became better at incorporating exercise into their lives and time and guilt were no longer perceived as insurmountable barriers.

Jeffrey Wichman contributed this report.