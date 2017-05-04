WIBW News Now!

Let the sunshine in

by on May 4, 2017 at 5:45 AM (2 hours ago)

A beautiful, stable pattern of weather is set for the next few days.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Windy and not as cool today, with a high at 68, North winds 15-30 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny and not as breezy, with a high at 72.

Saturday and Sunday: Warmer, with a high at 80.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 70. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. 

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 73.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 80.

