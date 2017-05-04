Let the sunshine in

A beautiful, stable pattern of weather is set for the next few days.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Windy and not as cool today, with a high at 68, North winds 15-30 mph this afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 45.
Tomorrow: Sunny and not as breezy, with a high at 72.
Saturday and Sunday: Warmer, with a high at 80.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 70. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 43.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 73.
Saturday and Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 80.