Let the sunshine in

A beautiful, stable pattern of weather is set for the next few days.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Windy and not as cool today, with a high at 68, North winds 15-30 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny and not as breezy, with a high at 72.

Saturday and Sunday: Warmer, with a high at 80.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 70. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 73.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 80.