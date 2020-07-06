Letter Demands Investigation of Former Police Officer
A coalition of Kansas lawmakers, religious leaders, and racial justice advocates has called for an investigation into a retired white police detective accused of preying on Black women for sex over decades, and framing for murder the son of one of them.
A letter signed by 27 state lawmakers from both political parties was sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, asking them to immediately investigate former detective Roger Golubski and other members of the police force who were involved in the allegations of “sexual abuse of women, malicious actions toward citizens, and framing of individuals for crimes they did not commit.”
The letter contends Golubski has not been held accountable.
Complaints against Golubski surfaced in the case of a Black man in Kansas City, Kansas, who spent 23 years in prison for a 1994 double murder he did not commit.
A civil lawsuit alleges Lamonte McIntyre was targeted because his mother rebuffed the detective’s sexual advances.
Golubski’s attorneys did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.