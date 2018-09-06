In Le’Veon Bell vs. Steelers Feud, Nobody Wins

The NFL season will kick off on Thursday night when the Eagles play the Falcons, but it’s the Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell who remains the center of attention. Unfortunately for all parties involved, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

That’s not to say Bell doesn’t have a gripe. Pittsburgh slapped the franchise tag on Bell again this year, which is worth over $14.5 million. That’s the highest yearly average in the league for a running back, even above the monster deal Todd Gurley of the Rams recently signed.

Bell, however, hasn’t signed the tender yet. With the dawn of the NFL season in the immediate future (this Sunday for the Steelers), arguably the best running back in the NFL still hasn’t joined his team.

Before getting to the backlash he’s facing in his own locker room, you can understand why he’s upset. He feels like he’s owed more security based on his production. Even if you’re not an NFL player or a millionaire for whatever reason, most people can understand wanting to feel both appreciated and valued by your employer (and teammates). Nobody wants to feel unappreciated. Everybody wants to make what they think they’re worth.

That brings us to the important question this situation now poses: When is enough enough when it comes to a holdout?

On one hand, you have to look out for yourself. Nobody else in this world will, so you need to get yours while you can. But that decision comes with consequences. Specifically, how will his teammates react to him not showing up the week of the opener?

The answer? Not well.

Wednesday’s news cycle was filled with reports out of Pittsburgh that Bell’s teammates, specifically his offensive line, are fed up.

Ramon Foster on Bell turning down nearly $1M a week to not be here: "In the ultimate team sport we’ve created a league of individuals." — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 5, 2018

Ramon Foster is Pittsburgh’s player representative for the NFL Players Association. For a union representative to come out and disparage what his won teammate is doing is almost unfathomable. And yet, as the long-standing Bell saga with the Steelers trudges on, it’s the new normal. Foster wasn’t the only player mad at Bell, either.

DeCastro on Bell — "Just sit out the whole year then." — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 5, 2018

The fury of Pittsburgh players has been aggregated around the web, and it’s ugly from all sides. Maurkice Pouncey essentially called Bell replaceable, saying that Steelers second-year running back James Conner would have been a first-round pick had he not battled cancer and said to “watch him.” He also invoked the name of Kareem Hunt, who as a rookie third-round pick for the Chiefs last year won the NFL rushing title.

“A star is born every year in the NFL,” Pouncey said. Does that sound like a player who cares whether or not his teammate returns?

Ben Roethlisberger made another point on Wednesday, one which calls Bell’s value to the team into question.

“Football is the ultimate team sport. One person doesn’t make or break you, so I’d like to say that the linemen are more important than any skill position player, including myself, on this team. This offense is more than just one guy.”

Roethlisberger isn’t exactly a paragon of virtue, but he’s got a point. Football is bigger than any individual, and in 2018 running backs simply aren’t as valuable as other players and positions. Those players don’t like to hear it, and they aren’t always treated that way (see the aforementioned Todd Gurley contract), but the numbers indicate the value is replaceable.

Before the NFL draft, JJ Zachariason of Numberfire wrote about why Saquon Barkley was potentially being overvalued as a draft prospect. Barkley was the still the second pick of the draft. However, the article is chock full of data that essentially proves one key point: running backs don’t have as much value as we think.

Bell, it just so happens, is one of the case studies Zachariason uses. It’s a thorough piece that is worth your full attention, but in a brief summation it illustrates that you can make an argument that Bell’s production as a receiver is equivalent to that of any average wide receiver in the NFL. Paired with that is the fact running the ball is far less efficient than passing.

If you don’t want to know what NEP is, just know that less than zero is bad.

For a player who, during the 2017 chapter of this debacle, said he wants to be paid like a No. 1 running back and a No. 2 receiver, the numbers don’t add up to what Bell thinks his value is.

What does this all mean? It’s not supposed to be a hit piece, far from it. Bell is arguably the best running back in the game, and he’s got a swath of natural athletic gifts (plus years of grinding and hard work, of course). He has every right to hold out for what he thinks he’s worth. But you have to go back to what Roethlisberger said for a minute and apply that to the front office’s viewpoint. If the Steelers give him a massive contract, considering what he provides the team and how it would affect their salary cap space, is it worth it?

And with a rapidly fracturing culture in the locker room, it’s hard to imagine wanting to plunge an anger-inspiring player back into the middle of it all long term.

As if the battle between a player’s personal value estimation and that of the team, there’s something else nasty brewing here. There’s a common belief that a work stoppage is possible after the current collective bargaining agreement ends. For that to happen, the players are going to need cohesion.

With that, let’s go back to Ramon Foster. There’s something of an unwritten rule in NFL locker rooms that you don’t discuss another player’s finances. Rules are meant to be broken though, apparently.

More Ramon Foster on Bell: “He’s making 7 times what I make twice as much as Al (Villanueva) is making and we’re the guys who do it for him.” — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 5, 2018

Not only does Foster say his own teammate doesn’t give a damn, but he goes directly after his contract. It’s almost inconceivable that a player rep would attack another player’s deal like that, but here we are.

These are all caustic examples of why this will only end poorly for everyone involved. We’ve transcended the discussion about a player holding out for what he’s worth and the conversation has evolved (or devolved) into attacking one another’s paychecks and publicly debating what players are worth to their team. All in all, these aren’t good things.

To be fair, you can understand where these players are coming from. They’ve stuck together through training camp, through the preseason and now to the start of the regular season, and one of the players they want to run their offense through continues to avoid the facility. If you’re counting on someone to show up and they don’t, you’d be understandably upset, and depending on degree of importance you may be furious. It sounds like the latter has set in for the Steelers by this point.

All of this is why nobody is going to win in the long run. Bell is upset, his teammates are upset, the franchise is upset. Bell only needs to play six games this year to get his season accrued for free agency, and after hearing how frustrated his own team is you have to imagine he’s not in a rush. Add on that running backs have a shorter shelf life than any other position, plus the fact that Pittsburgh will probably overload him on touches this year, and there’s little incentive for him to come back early in the season.

The Steelers might be fine when it’s all said and done. They’re the favorites to win the AFC North, they still have a Hall of Fame quarterback with a ton of weapons and they like their young running back behind Bell. This much animosity is a net negative for both player and team, though, and it likely won’t sit well as a new CBA negotiating period arises down the line.