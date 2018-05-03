WIBW News Now!

LGBT-rights group’s ad on Kansas adoption bill scrutinized

by on May 3, 2018 at 2:09 PM (3 hours ago)

A group representing some of tech’s biggest names, including Apple and Google, isn’t happy that an LGBT-rights group listed member companies in a newspaper ad attacking Kansas legislation on faith-based adoption agencies.

The bill would prevent agencies from losing state contracts or grants if they won’t place children in LGBT homes or other homes violating their religious beliefs. Supporters distributed the internal TechNet email Wednesday in the House.  The email said the Human Rights Campaign didn’t have TechNet’s approval to list its 80-plus members in a Topeka Capital-Journal ad.

The ad highlighted a TechNet letter calling the bill discriminatory.  Supporters contend the bill protects religious liberties.

The email said publishing members’ names was a “major” breach of trust, but TechNet’s president reiterated its strong opposition to the bill in a follow-up email.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.