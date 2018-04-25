Libertarian candidate calls for tax cuts on food and gas, legalizing hemp and cannabis

Libertarian candidate for Governor, Jeff Caldwell II is looking to reduce taxes, should he become the resident of Cedar Crest.

“Kansas is one of only seven states in the entire United States that charges a full sales tax on food and water,” said Caldwell. “The people that border Nebraska, Missouri, they’ll travel over the state line to purchase their groceries in a different state. What’s more important is that affects the poor most in our state of Kansas and I believe that we should look at abolishing the sales tax on food and water, because it does directly affect everyone and their pocketbooks, however it does affect the poor the most.”

Caldwell also believes border residents avoid fuel tax.

“It’s the same story,” said Caldwell. “The state of Kansas is losing revenue to surrounding states because people will actually go out of their way in order to not buy gas in Kansas. I want to be competitive. We are losing out on revenue to help fund our roads and we need to bring that money back into the state of Kansas.

One source of revenue Caldwell believes the state is missing out on is hemp and cannabis sales.

The state of Kansas just passed an education funding increase, where the state is going to increase funding to schools by about $520 or $530 million by 2022,” Caldwell said. “They didn’t tell us how they’re going to raise the money. They’re counting on an ‘improving economy’ in order to help raise the funds to help fund schools. I believe if we legalized hemp and cannabis, that with all the products that are created, Forbes has reported that hemp creates

over 25,000 products, that we can, I believe, cover the cost of that increase.”

Caldwell is the Libertarian nominee and will be on the ballot in November. His full policy positions are on his website at caldwellforkansas.com.

The full interview is below.