Libertarian candidate for SoS sees fall election for governor as ‘really tight’, suggests Kobach look at recusal ‘now’

Libertarian candidate for Secretary of State Rob Hodgkinson believes that it would be okay if the Secretary of State in

Kansas was not a member of one of the major parties.

“We could actually, in my opinion, take the Secretary of State’s office and make it a non-partisan race like you do a lot of the local school boards, those kind of things,” said Hodgkinson. “We really don’t need somebody in that office that is partisan. I think the people of Kansas want, when it comes to elections, the referee shouldn’t be wearing the jersey of one of the teams.”

Hodgkinson believes that it is going to be equally as important to have an impartial observer in the fall gubernatorial election as it was in the Republican primary.

“We need somebody in the Secretary of State’s office that can be fair to both sides,” said Hodgkinson. “We are likely to see a general election, at least from the early polling, that is going to be very tight, as well. You’re going to have a participant in that battle…he better be talking about recusing himself now and getting out and backing off and getting away from that, because I really believe in November, it’s going to be pretty tight.”

A concept that Maine is using and that Hodgkinson would like to see Kansas use is ranked choice voting. Candidates can and do win election to offices like Mayor and Governor despite being opposed by the majority of voters. With ranked choice voting, if no candidate has more than half the vote in first-choices, candidates finishing last are eliminated round-by-round in an instant runoff until two candidates are left. The winning candidate will be the one with majority support when matched against the other.

“On the Democrat side, you saw Laura Kelly got a full majority right off the bat, so ranked choice voting wouldn’t have had any effect,” said Hodgkinson. “On the Republican side, with ranked choice voting, what would have happened, we would end up with a majority of people that said yes, this is our candidate. I actually believe if we had ranked choice voting in Kansas, Jeff Colyer would have won, because if you look at the dynamics of the seven candidates that were there, their second, third, fourth choices, I doubt would have been Kris Kobach.”

Hodgkinson realizes that getting a change in anything that would make elections less partisan passed in what is generally a very partisan legislature would be difficult, at best, but he still believes it is up to the Secretary of State to show leadership in that regard.

The full interview with Hodgkinson is below.