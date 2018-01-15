LIEAP program begins taking applications Tuesday

The Low Income Energy Assistance program begins taking applications Tuesday.

“The program is a Federal program that we administer here in Kansas to provide low-income households a little help with their utility bills during the winter,” said Lewis Kimsey with the Kansas Department of Children and Families. “The only eligible households are those who are at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level.”

That income restriction is based on income in the month they apply, the program does not look at an average for eligibility.

“We need to know how many people are in the household,” said Kimsey. “We need to know income for every adult. We need to have proof that they have responsibility for a utility bill. We have to have proof that there’s at least one United States citizen in the household. We also need to know who their utility company is.”

The LIEAP program is for heating energy utilities like electricity and gas. The program will even pay for firewood if it is obtained from a commercial vendor.

“We will set up the case based off of who is the primary household member on the heating utility bill,” said Kimsey. “We do allow them to split the bill between two utilities if they want to, but in that case both utilities have to be in the same primary name.”

The LIEAP program will be taking applications from January 16 through March 30. For more information, go to the DCF website, or call 1-800-432-0043.