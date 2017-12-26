Light snow and bitter cold Tuesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING

Another arctic air mass settles into the Plains this morning, with a quick moving disturbance that will bring us some light snow. Possibly 1” in most areas with isolated 2” amounts north of I-70.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Much colder, with light snow through noontime and a high at 11.

Tonight: Bitterly cold, with a low at 0.

Wednesday: Cloudy and very cold, with a high at 18.

Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 32.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of snow before 2pm, then a chance of flurries between 2pm and 3pm. Cloudy and cold, with a high at 10. Wind chill values as low as -10. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 1.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 19.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 34.