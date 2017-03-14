Light Snow Possible Today

Snowfall amounts today will stay under an inch and some places won’t get any.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Flurries and light snow will spread across portions of north central and eastern Kansas through mid-afternoon, with a high at 35.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold, with a low at 22.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high at 45.

Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 66.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.