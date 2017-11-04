Liles now charged in all three deaths in March triple homicide

A Topeka woman has now been charged in all three killings in a March triple homicide.

In a release Saturday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that charges in the killing of Luke Davis were filed Friday against 31-year old Kora Liles.

Liles had previously been charged in the deaths of Matthew Leavitt and Nicole Fisher. She now has been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Kidnapping in all three cases.

Liles had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing November 16th. Kagay now wants her to be arraigned on all nine charges that day.