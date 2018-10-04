Lindenwood to Leave the MIAA at End of School Year

The MIAA has been informed by Lindenwood University it has accepted an invitation to join the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) effective July 1, 2019. Lindenwood became an MIAA member in 2012 when the association expanded.

“We wish Lindenwood great success in the GLVC. While the timing of their departure is not ideal, we have committees and task forces looking at options for our 2019 sport schedules. Those issues will be resolved quickly and we will continue to build on our reputation as one of the most successful conferences in NCAA Division II.” stated MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.

Since being founded in 1912, the MIAA has a rich tradition of success with 42 team National Championships, over 300 individual NCAA National Championships and hundreds of student-athletes recognized as Academic All-Americans in their respective sports. The MIAA competes in NCAA Division II and has member institutions based throughout Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.