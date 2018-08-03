WIBW News Now!

Linn County Fair Features Motor Sports Events And Professional Rodeo

August 3, 2018

 “The World’s Largest Little County Fair” gets underway this weekend.

“A Demolition Derby Double Header and an Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull kick off the expanded Motor Sports Weekend at the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City,” according to John Teagarden, longtime fair official,   

 The 148th annual county fair, one of the five largest in Kansas, runs for nine days, August 3rd through the 11th.

“We’re also the only Kansas fair with a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo and an Outlaw Tractor Pull,” Teagarden said

“Fair activities actually begin Friday evening, Aug. 3, at 8 o’clock with the third annual two-car team demolition derby,” Teagarden explained.

The Traditional Demolition Derby will be Saturday evening, Aug. 5, at 7:30.

An Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull action takes over the arena Sunday evening, Aug. 7, at 7:30.

An Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull, Sunday evening, Aug. 5, is only one of the features for the 2018 Linn County Fair & Rodeo, August 3-11, at Mound City.

“The Outlaw Pulling Association is the largest pulling group in the Midwest,” Teagarden said. “The Linn County Fair event is one of only a few Outlaw Truck & Tractor sanctioned pulls in Kansas this year.”

Judging of 4-H, FFA and open class livestock and all fair exhibits continues throughout next week with the livestock premium auction, Saturday morning, Aug. 11, at 10 o’clock.

“We have more than 300 head of 4-H and FFA cattle, swine, goats, sheep and horses pre-entered for the 2018 fair,” Teagarden said. “Our barns will be full”.

“The 72nd annual PRCA Rodeo concludes Linn County Fair activity on Friday and Saturday evenings, Aug. 10-11, at 8 o’clock,” Teagarden pointed out.

New Frontier Rodeo Company, Gypsum, returns as the rodeo stock contractor. Troy Goodridge will serve as announcer, and Matt Tarr, Cody, Wyoming, is the rodeo clown, with help from his son Branson.

“We are especially excited that the Double Trouble Trick Riders as well as the cowgirl drill team Twisters Of The Heartland will entertain both evenings,” Teagarden said.

“The Linn County Fair Rodeo is a member of the Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series along with the Inter-State Fair Rodeo, Coffeyville, August 16-17, and the Eureka Pro Rodeo, Eureka, August 17-18,” Teagarden informed.

Details about the fair can be found at www.linncountyfair.org, and on Facebook.