A Linwood, Kansas woman has died in a wreck west of Lawrence Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 57-year-old Kimberly Dunivan was killed near the intersection of East 800 Road and US Highway 40 in a crash at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Her 2007 Grand Marquis was heading west on US-40 when, for an unknown reason, she drifted off the left shoulder, hit an embankment and vaulted over a ditch before coming to rest on the south shoulder.

Dunivan was buckled up.