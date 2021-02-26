Lions Pull Away From Ichabods in Second Half

The No. 25 ranked Washburn Ichabods fell to Missouri Southern State, 89-80, on Thursday night at Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.

The Ichabods opened scoring as Tyler Nelson sank a three-pointer 30 seconds into the game to give Washburn an early 3-0 lead. The Lions answered a short 15 seconds later to make the score 3-2. For the rest of the first half, Washburn and Missouri Southern wrestled back-and-forth for possession as the score was tied nine times and the lead changed twice. The Lions had their largest lead (34-27) with 6:58 left in the half. The Ichabods extended their lead to 47-40 with 55 seconds on the clock, but the Lions continued to fight back, ending the first half with Washburn leading Missouri Southern, 47-44.

Washburn held on to its lead for the first few minutes of the second half until Missouri Southern tied the score up at 54 at the 16:50 mark. Another back-and-forth battle ensued in the next six minutes in which the Lions tied the score two more times and the Ichabods regained their lead twice more. Missouri Southern took their first lead (67-64) in the 11th minute. Washburn regained a 74-73 lead with a Connor Deffebaugh dunk with 7:12 left on the clock. Missouri Southern regained the lead with 4:31 on the clock to take a 77-76 lead. This one-point deficit would be the closest the Ichabods got for the rest of the game as the Lions went on a 12-4 run in the last four minutes, leading Washburn to a 89-80 loss to Missouri Southern.

Nelson scored a career-high 25 points with seven rebounds. He was 10-for-18 from the field on the night. Tyler Geiman followed closely behind with 21 points and a team-high six assists and two steals.

Cam Martin led the Lions with 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Washburn scored 14 points off Missouri Southern’s turnovers, as the Lions countered with eight points off Ichabods turnovers. Washburn scored 19 points off the bench and Missouri Southern countered with 15 points.

The Ichabods close out the regular season at home, hosting Emporia State on Saturday. The game is set for 3 p.m. at Lee Arena.