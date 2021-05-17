Lobbyist Faces Charges From Wreck
Lobbyist Jim Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed while driving under the influence, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
It also charges Gardner, 48, with a felony count of interference with a law enforcement officer, and a misdemeanor count of transporting liquor in an open container.
The complaint says he had a blood-alcohol level of point two nine percent at the time of the February 13th crash.
Kansas law considers a motorist intoxicated when his or her blood-alcohol level is point zero eight percent.
The complaint identifies the victim in the case as Cheryl Banks, a passenger in Gardner’s vehicle.
Gardner is a board member for Shawnee County’s Mission Township, which he serves as treasurer.
He was on the Topeka City Council from 1997 to 2001.