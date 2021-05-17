      Weather Alert

Lobbyist Faces Charges From Wreck

May 17, 2021 @ 7:38am

Lobbyist Jim Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed while driving under the influence, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

It also charges Gardner, 48, with a felony count of interference with a law enforcement officer, and a misdemeanor count of transporting liquor in an open container.

The complaint says he had a blood-alcohol level of point two nine percent at the time of the February 13th crash.

Kansas law considers a motorist intoxicated when his or her blood-alcohol level is point zero eight percent.

The complaint identifies the victim in the case as Cheryl Banks, a passenger in Gardner’s vehicle.

Gardner is a board member for Shawnee County’s Mission Township, which he serves as treasurer.

He was on the Topeka City Council from 1997 to 2001.

