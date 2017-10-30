Local filmmaker explores the psychology of fear

‘Tis the season for ghosts, ghouls and things that go bump in the night.

Halloween is Tuesday and the last few weeks have seen people flocking to haunted houses and binge watching horror films to celebrate the holiday. All Hallows Eve has been celebrated in different ways across world for centuries. Historians have offered various theories on the roots of Halloween, but most of us now use the holiday as an excuse to be scared silly.

This begs the question – why do we have this insatiable desire to feel those chills run up our spine?

Scientists who study the psychology of fear contend that our thirst for terror is hardwired into our brains. Gary Piland – a Topeka-based filmmaker – agrees with that theory. He says horror stories connect with people on a subconscious level.

“Everybody’s afraid of something,” said Piland. “We’re afraid of dying, we’re all afraid of losing our loved ones or pain; all these different things. I think horror movies are away for us to kind of play with that emotion in a safe way and it helps soften the blow a little bit for the rest of the realities of life that do really do hurt. When somebody goes to a horror movie they know they’re really safe, but they can play with that fear. When the movies over they walk away in there safe, so it’s I think it’s a little way though maybe help alleviate that pain little bit or help us get a little more used to it.

Piland says a good scare can also provide us with a healthy rush of adrenaline.

People climb mountains and jump out of airplanes and all that to get that rush of fear. I think that’s what a good horror movie can do for people without actually physically endangering themselves,” said Piland. It’s kind of that same rush. I know people that can jump out of airplanes that can’t go to horror movie because they have nightmares, or it scares them.”

The founder of Roaring Rat Films whose latest flick – “Zombie Kansas” – will see the light of day later this year says he became addicted to that rush as a child after seeing the 1953 cult-classic “Invaders from Mars.”

“I had horrible nightmares from that movie and can even remember the sequence of events – you lay in the bed and you could hear the pillow against your ear,” said Piland. That would all key that sequence of events in my mind I was just terrified. But I love horror movies, so I don’t know if that was the beginning of it or if that’s related in any way but, I do remember being really scared of that movie. Later in life, I just can’t get enough.”

Piland has since spent a lifetime dedicated to the art of crafting a good horror story. Through that, he has found that coming face-to-face with a blood thirsty beast is not always best way to scare an audience. It was through Alfred Hitchcock films that Piland learned true fear comes from being threatened with something ominous waiting just around the corner.

“Hitchcock one said that if you put two people in a room and you put a bomb in the coffee table – this is paraphrasing – he said the scary part is not when the bomb goes off the scary part is before the bomb goes off,” said Piland. Because when the bomb goes off, it’s over. But building up to the point where the bomb actually explodes – that’s the really scary part. As a movie maker that’s the horror I like to investigate. I mean, blown up bodies and things like that are great. You can do all the CGI in the world, but that’s not really scary to me. What’s scary to me is the threat of something horrible happening.

Since the days of Hitchcock, and pioneers like Bela Lugosi and Vincent Price, horror films have changed drastically. He says that’s due in part to audiences becoming more sophisticated, and a bit jaded.

“They’ve seen so many things that they’re no longer going to be scared as easily,” said Piland. “Plus, I think the news media and everything else contributes to that. Since Bela Lugosi we’ve had World War II, we’ve had the Holocaust, we’ve had humans doing things that is far beyond what we realized humans could do throughout history. That’s what really made it real for us. Suddenly, we’re doing really horrible things to other humans; I think that raised that threshold for horror movies.”

Piland intends to meet that threshold with a blend of the aforementioned old-school psychology, some blood and guts and a nod to today’s society and current events – something he feels is the key to connecting with the audience.

He, along with a cast and crew comprised of homegrown talent, are currently working on Roaring Rat’s next film, thrilled titled “Blackstone.”

“Zombie Kansas” and another recently completed film “Zombie Beauty Pageant,” will be out soon on Amazon and iTunes.