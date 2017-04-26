Local ‘freestyle artist’ picked to represent 2017 Aaron Douglas Art Fair

Topeka artist Jodee Jensen has been selected as the featured artist for the 2017 Aaron Douglas Art Fair.

In its 12th year, the Aaron Douglas Art Fair is a community event on that showcases diverse and emerging artists from Topeka and the surrounding region.

“The Aaron Douglas Art Fair has presented Topeka with a variety of local artists,” said Chairperson Staci Ogle. “Those who often reflect the spirit and passion that we think of when we remember the legacy of Aaron Douglas.”

Aaron Douglas, a Topeka native, was a noted African-American painter who played a major role during the Harlem Renaissance.

The featured artwork, which Jensen titled “Controlled Chaos,” reflects his legacy.

“When I start with a blank canvas, I really have no clue what’s getting ready to happen,” said Jensen. “And, I started squirting paint on a canvas and now look at me talking about my work. So, it’s great!”

Jensen and other local and regional artists will have their work showcased at the fair on September 23 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Aaron Douglas Park, located at SW 12th and Lane.

This free event will also feature live entertainment, food and children’s activities.

For more information, visit aarondouglasartfair.com.