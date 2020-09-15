Local health official comments on Lawrence video from Saturday
Video of a large house party near the University of Kansas campus over the weekend prompted a Douglas County health official to urge people to be responsible during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is the responsibility of every individual to be smart and safe thereby protecting others from COVID,” said Dan Partridge, director of Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
“The spread of COVID will be slowed not by orders but by all of us doing our part.”
Partridge was reacting to a video posted by Ward Lyles, an associate professor in the School of Public Affairs and Administration, which showed a crowded party near the Kansas campus where few people were wearing masks or social distancing.
Lyles said he also observed two massive parties on Alabama and Kentucky streets, The Kansas City Star reported.
Health officials issued an emergency order earlier this month that in part banned mass gatherings of more than 45 individuals in Lawrence.