Local health officials investigating Shigellosis cases

The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are investigating a report of shigellosis in two adults and several children at a local preschool.

“Parents and caregivers want to be aware if kids show up with any mild or severe diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps and vomiting,” said spokesman Craig Barnes. “It’s really important to know that some people could develop severe diarrhea and dehydration along with this. That would be very dangerous to the very young and older populations.”

A letter was sent home with students of the preschool on Monday October 30, 2017 letting parents know what precautions to take if their children developed diarrhea or additional symptoms.

So far this year SCHD has investigated twenty-five cases of shigellosis in Shawnee County with seven confirmed cases.

Shigellosis is a gastro intestinal illness caused by the bacteria called Shigella. It is treatable and most people get better quickly. Symptoms associated with Shigella include: mild to severe diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and straining to have a bowel movement. Shigella bacteria are found in the feces (stool) of an infected person.

It is spread by close contact and by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. People with diarrhea should not go to school or work.

Image from Shawnee County Health Department Facebook page