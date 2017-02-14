Local high schoolers gearing up and raising funds for showdown at Kauffman Stadium

Two Topeka high school baseball teams will have a chance to face-off this spring on a field of dreams.

Washburn Rural and Seaman have been invited to take part in the Kansas City Royals 2017 High School Classic at Kauffman Stadium. The teams will play The K at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Spencer Howard, a senior at Washburn Rural, says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to play at one of baseball’s most famed stadiums.

“It’s just exciting to go there and sit in the stands, let along play on the field,” Howard said.

Junior Ryan Cunningham shares in his teammate’s excitement, even if the butterflies in his stomach are already starting to flutter.

“Just knowing that you’re playing where so many great players have played and looking up into those stands is kind of intimidating,” Cunningham said.

In order to take part in the game, the teams are required to sell Royals ticket vouchers. A portion of the money from the voucher sales will help support the local teams, with the rest going to the Royals’ organization.

“We’re selling the vouchers at all sorts of places,” Howard said. “There are two State Farm insurance agents selling them and they’re available at Washburn Rural basketball games, too.”

Those State Farm agents are Jim Garrison and David Hines, both located in Topeka.

Washburn Rural needs to unload around 1,250 vouchers before the big game. Two voucher options are available – $25 for the outfield plaza and $15 for upper-level seats.

Ticket vouchers can be exchanged at the ticket window or online for most Royals’ home games during the 2017 regular season.

The seven-inning showdown between the Washburn Rural and Seaman is free to attend. Howard says the Jr. Blues swept the Vikings last season and hopes the trip to Kansas City sees the team bring home another victory against their long-standing rivals.

No matter the final score, both Howard and Cunningham realize that the experience is going be unforgettable.

Howard says he hopes to bring home a personal keepsake from the game, especially after the leftovers from last season’s trip to Kauffman went out with the laundry.

“The first time I actually slid on the dirt, I told my mom not to wash my uniform so the dirt would stay on there,” Howard said. “But she washed it anyway.”

Moms, after all, will be moms.