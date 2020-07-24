Local School Boards of Larger Districts Choosing Late Start
The Kansas State Board of Education voted to give control of when school starts across the state to the local school boards, and not have the Governor issue an Executive Order mandating a September 9th start.
Districts across the state are beginning to make their plans, and many of the larger school districts are going to hold off the start of the scholastic year.
The Wichita district’s Board of Education has voted to delay school until after Labor Day, and also approved two online alternatives for families who are leery of returning their students to school too soon.
The Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission districts in Johnson County also announced their decisions to postpone the school year.
The three districts together have about 19% of the state’s 519,000 public K-12 school pupils.
In Kansas City, Kansas, the school board voted to delay in-person classes for the first nine weeks of the school year, with students spending that time getting online instruction instead.
The Topeka School District has also announced plans to open schools remotely on September 9th.