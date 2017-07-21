Local theater troupe’s annual play festival combines creativity, spontaneity

Actress Estelle Parsons is quoted as saying, “In theater, the wellspring of the character comes from the doing of it, like a trial by fire, but in front of an audience.”

Those words will ring true this weekend when a group of local theater folk come together for a whirlwind session of writing and rehearsing that will culminate in six freshly-created live productions.

The 24-Hour Play Festival and Fundraiser is an annual tradition for Topeka’s Ad Astra Theatre Ensemble.

The event will see six pairs of writers and directors team up to spend one night turning a blank sheet of paper into a 10-minute play that will debut before the ink has time to dry on the page.

Local actor and director Dusty Nichols says the script writing starts Friday night.

“When the directors and the writers meet, we don’t know who we’re being paired up with,” Nichols said. “We draw names out of a hat.”

A group of 24 actors and actresses, each armed with a prop of their choice, come in and meet briefly with the newborn creative teams. The actors are then sent home for the night, leaving the writers to spend the overnight hours to create a play based on who and what will be on stage when the curtains open.

“From there, the directors leave and then come back in the morning after the writers have written all night,” Nichols said. “They meet briefly early in the morning and before the actors come back and find their assigned teams. They read the play and then start putting it together.”

When the dust settles, the stage will be set for six original and wildly unpredictable performances.

Nichols participated as an actor in the last two festivals and is directing in this year’s event. He says the thrill of being under this sort of creative time crunch is what drew him to theater in the first place.

“This is that short-burst adrenaline rush that you get from theater that a lot of people would get addicted to,” Nichols said. “This is one of those things that is so organic that you can’t ever tell what’s going to happen. I’ve seen one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in my life at the festival a couple years ago.”

Saturday will mark the seventh year Ad Astra has put on this event, which helps support the DIY troupe’s efforts to keep homegrown theater alive in the Capital City. Nichols says Ad Astra is among the only theater groups in the area that relies almost solely on the regional talent pool for its productions.

“They’ve approached local authors from Lawrence and Manhattan to create works and give the world premiere for these things,” Nichols said. “And that in itself is amazing. Topeka Civic Theater and Academy recently did a world premiere, but at Ad Astra as done it for years.”

Nichols says Ad Astra’s homegrown approach has given many newcomers their first opportunity to become involved in the theater community.

“If anybody is interested in being an actor or being a director, this is an open door to finding that place you want to be in theater. I don’t know of any place else would give me a shot as a director at 48 year old.”

Nichols has appeared on stage in several local plays and recently made his directorial debut with Ad Astra’s production of “Matt and Ben.”

“They gave me a shot at being a director and really enjoyed it. I don’t know if I like it more than acting, but it’s a lot of fun so I’m going to try to do both when I have time.”

That play was among the first to enjoy the newfound partnership between the Jayhawk Theater and Ad Astra, which could give the troupe a home base for future productions.

For the 24-Hour Play Festival and Fundraiser, Ad Astra will return to Washburn University, which has hosted the festival and other performances since the theater group first formed in 2010.

“We’d love to see people come out and see what we’re all about. If you’ve never seen anything like this – when you know the backstory of how these plays actually come to fruition – you’ll be impressed. It’s pretty amazing.”

Tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $10 and several prizes donated by local businesses will be raffled off throughout the evening.

The festival starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Washburn University Theatre, 1700 SW College Ave.