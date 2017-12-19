Local Wendy’s donates $6 thousand to Topeka charity for Giving Back Campaign

On Tuesday morning, members with Legacy Restaurant Group and owners and operators of the Wendy’s restaurants in Topeka gathered at the Wendy’s Wanamaker location to give a donation check to a local charity for their 10th annual Wendy’s Giving Back Campaign.

“Wendy’s here in Topeka gives a portion of our sales for the first 14 days in December back to a local charity that does good work and helps those folks in Topeka that need help,” said Kirk Williams of Wendy’s. “This year we’ve chosen Let’s Help.”

Let’s Help was started in 1969 to help the less fortunate in the Topeka community and address the concerns of the poor.

“We not only provide kind of the basic needs like food and clothing, we also have an education program that provides GED classes as well as workforce readiness training to get people back into the workplace,” said Linda Kehres, Executive Director of Let’s Help.

Let’s Help also has an Emergency Services department that serves 13 thousand families a year, provides 3,600 food boxes, and gives out over $100 thousand of financial assistance to help with rent, mortgage and utility payments for individuals facing eviction or disconnection or services.

On Tuesday morning, Legacy Restaurant Group and Wendy’s presented a check of $6 thousand to Kehres. Kehres says that the organization will be using the money to help support their education and workforce readiness program, as well as their hot lunch program, which serves 89 thousand free meals a year.

“It means the world to me because there are so many people in need,” said Kehres. “The generosity of community support, like the local Wendy’s group, goes a long way for those facing adversity in our community.”