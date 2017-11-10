Loe Leads Washburn Women To Season Opening Win

Washburn women’s basketball opened the season on the right foot Friday night as it picked up a 78-65 victory over Minnesota State-Mankato at historic Municipal Auditorium. With the victory it pushed head coach Ron McHenry ‘s career win total to 407 while improving his season opening record to 17-1 all-time.

In spite of sitting out much of the first half due to early foul trouble, Mackenzie Loe s parkled in her Ichabod debut finishing with a game-high 25 points, completing 9-of-16 from the field while cashing in from the charity stripe as she converting 7-of-8. Reagan Phelan followed with 19 points, while round out her stat line with six rebounds, four assists and five steals. Axelle Bernard dominated the defensive glass by pulling down 11 boards en route to finishing with a game-best 12.

A flat start for Washburn allowed Minnesota State (0-1) put together a 14-4 run during the opening 3:14 of the first quarter. The Ichabods found their rhythm with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to three just inside the five minute mark of the period. MSU then slowed the tempo holding the Ichabods to just two points during the final 4:22 to lead 20-13 after one.

Washburn trailed 24-15 with 7:55 left in the second, until a Denesia Smith layup sparked a 9-0 sprint tying the contest at 24. The Mavericks brushed aside Washburn’s threat to overtake the lead with a 12-4 giving them a 36-28 advantage before heading into the break up, 38-31.

The Ichabods surged in the third outscoring MSU, 20-11, with Loe leading the way with nine. Washburn opened the second half with an 11-4 run narrowing the deficit to, 42-41, until a layup by Loe at the 3:44 mark pushed Washburn ahead and it never looked trailed for the rest of night.

Washburn took its first double-digit lead of the night, 66-56, at the 5:48 mark of the fourth thanks to a 12-7 run powered entirely by Loe. The freshmen center continued to give the Minnesota State defense fits as she finished the period accounting for 16 of Washburn’s 26 fourth quarter points. The Ichabods pulled away late as the Mavericks sent them to the line where they completed 13-of-14 attempts during the final period.

The Ichabods outshot MSU from the field, .466-.424, and from three-point range, .385-.250. Washburn also tallied more points in the paint, 44-30, while the Mavericks’ edge out the battle in second chance points, 13-5 and bench points, 20-15.

Washburn will close out action from Municipal Auditoirum on Saturday afternoon as it faces Mary. Tip-off is slated for 2:15 p.m.