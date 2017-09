Students at Logan Elementary in Topeka Seaman USD 345 were dismissed early today due to a water main break that left the school without water.

Students that were not able to be dropped off at home were taken to Northern Hills Elementary to wait for a parent. Students not picked up by the end of the day at Northern Hills will be bussed home as normal.

After-school Boys & Girls Club was cancelled.

For now, officials expect a normal schedule on Tuesday.