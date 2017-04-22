Long Ball Victimizes Royals in Loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo gave a worker in Rick’s Popcorn Wagon a little scare with the hardest-hit home run in the majors this season.

Gallo’s tiebreaking smash was the first of two for the stout slugger, Robinson Chirinos also went deep twice to back a season-high eight innings from Cole Hamels and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Friday night.

The liner from Gallo on a 3-0 pitch in the second inning matched teammate Carlos Gomez for the longest in the majors this season at 462 feet and was the hardest with an exit velocity of 116.1 mph, according to MLB’s statcast.

It plunked the popcorn stand on a bounce on the concourse behind the lower-deck seats down the line in right field, with a woman in a window appearing to flinch on the ricochet.

“I’ve seen that thing before,” Gallo said. “In BP, a lot of our lefties hit it over there. The lady working is kind of always dodging balls in BP.”

The team-leading fifth homer of the season for Gallo — a solo shot in the fifth — was a high flyball that landed in the upper deck in right-center field.

Like Gallo, Chirinos homered in his first two at-bats for his second and third of the season. The first solo homer was halfway up the seats above the 14-foot wall in left field, the second to the back of the Kansas City bullpen in left-center.

The homers were four of the five hits allowed by Nate Karns (0-1), facing his hometown team for the fourth time. The right-hander allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings, losing for the first time since last June in Texas when he was with Seattle.

“One of those ones were I felt like every hit I gave up was a homer,” Karns said. “And it pretty much almost was.”

Hamels (1-0) retired 12 straight from the first to fifth innings for the left-hander’s first decision after leaving his previous three starts in position for the win. He threw a season-high 107 pitches, allowing three hits and one run with three strikeouts.

A night after losing 1-0 in 13 innings, the Royals had a run within the first two batters on Lorenzo Cain’s RBI double before the lowest-scoring offense in the majors fizzled again.