Long hours at Larned State Hospital could endanger patient care, says union representative

Workers at Larned State Hospital are dealing with understaffing there by working 16 hours straight on some occasions, according to a representative from the Kansas Organization of State Employees.

“They’re supposed to work as many hours as they are told to,” said Robert Choromanski with KOSE. “Unfortunately, our contract bargaining agreement does not have any limits as to how many hours they can be required to work, like corrections, for example. The correctional officers, they have certain limitations. They can’t work any more than 18 maximum in a given 24 hour period. At the state hospital, there’s no requirement for how many hours they can work. They’ve been working up to or even more than 16 hour days. They are being told to hold and can’t leave until somebody else replaces them.”

This is necessary to provide minimum core coverage at the facility.

“Larned State Hospital is constantly having problems retaining and recruiting employees to stay on staff,” said Choromanski. “Primarily, this is a problem of mismanagment by KDADS, the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services. The HR Department at Larned State Hospital is atrocious. A lot of people have given up hope dealing with them. They don’t have any incentive to keep working. They feel like they’re being treated like chattel.”

Setting aside the personal treatment of employees, there is a concern that the level of care can’t be the same when employees are fatigued due to the schedule.

“The level of care, it’s not always as high as it can be, or used to be,” said Choromanski. “After working 8 hours in any given day, you’re tired. If you work another 8 hours on top of that, I think your level of attention to detail and accuracy starts to diminish over time. Then, you also have the question of safety for our state employees, state hospital workers who are driving home, from what I hear, many times falling asleep on the wheel while they’re driving home.”

The concern is that a lowered standard of care puts the facility at risk of losing Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare dollars like a portion of Osawatomie State Hospital did and the Hospital had to be separated into parts with and without the certification.