Long-Running Court Case Dropped

After seven years of legal battles, a criminal threat charge against Topeka developer Kent Lindemuth has been dismissed.
In an order of dismissal, Assistant Shawnee County District Attorney Lindsay Schermer said the victim asked that the charge be dropped, and two witnesses had stopped cooperating with prosecutors, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Prosecutors alleged in 2014 that Lindemuth threatened to “put a bullet” in Mike Mathews, the owner of Oklahoma-based Wellco, after complaining that a driver for the company caused thousands of dollars of damage at a Topeka lot Lindemuth owned.
The Kansas Court of Appeals overturned his 2016 conviction.
Lindemuth was acquitted in 2018 in federal court of 115 counts of fraud, perjury, and money laundering linked to his business dealings.