Long time Chiefs Punter Dustin Colquitt Released
It is the end of an era in Kansas City.
The last 15 years the Kansas City Chiefs have called Dustin Colquitt their punter.
Tuesday, April 28th, Colquitt was released by the Chiefs in what can be a cap savings move and a move towards the future.
Colquitt, who has played in more games then any other Chief, 238, will not retire as of this moment, citing his Instagram page.
Colquitt also went on to say in a tweet that this wasn’t him going out on his own terms.
Colquitt has played through five head coaches, Dick Vermeil, Herm Edwards, Todd Haley, Romeo Crennel and Andy Reid. He has played for four GMs, Carl Petersen, Scott Pioli, John Dorsey and Brett Veach.
Colquitt was drafted in 2005 with the 99th pick in the third round.
Colquitt was also a staple off the field as one of the most active members of the Chiefs in the community as well being the Chiefs nominee for the Walter Payton man of the year award multiple times.