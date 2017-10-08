Longhorns Outlast Wildcats

Running back Chris Warren III’s 2-yard run in the second overtime lifted Texas to a 40-34 victory over Kansas State at Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

The K-State defense came prepared early as Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger came out slinging on the first play from scrimmage of the game, but was intercepted by safety D.J. Reed. Reed was able to jump the deep Texas pass, and record the sole Wildcat takeaway of the game. Following the interception, the Wildcats were able to get into scoring position on their second offensive possession, as kicker Matthew McCrane drilled a 54-yard field goal to put K-State on the scoreboard first.

After holding the Longhorns on a fourth-down attempt, K-State was able to march the ball 97-yards down the field on the strength of an 82-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jesse Ertz to wide out Dalton Schoen. Ertz connected with Schoen across the middle of the field, and Schoen was able to use his speed to outrun the Texas defenders.

The second quarter served as a shootout between the teams, as there were 35 points scored in the quarter. The Longhorns connected on a misdirection pass from Ehlinger to Warren, who was able to find open space on a wheel route, giving Texas the lead going into halftime, 21-17.

In the second half, Ertz left the game with an injury, and was replaced by sophomore Alex Delton. Delton added a rushing spark, that led to his first career rushing touchdown on a two-yard scat that found the end zone. The Wildcats would add a McCrane field goal on the subsequent possession.

Leading 27-24 with only minutes remaining, Texas was able to get into scoring position to knot the game at 27 behind a 34-yard field goal by Joshua Rowland.

With the game tied at 27, K-State was forced to punt with under a minute left. The Longhorns marched down the field and attempted a 45-yard field goal from the right hash mark, that sailed right of the uprights. The game was tied at 27 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Texas received possession first and scored on their first play from scrimmage, on a strike from Ehlinger to Jerrod Heard. K-State responded with an eight-yard rush from Delton to force a second overtime at 34-34. The Longhorns would hold the Wildcats to a missed 53-yard field goal, and score a game-winning touchdown on the subsequent drive, taking the game 40-34.