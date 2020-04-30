Longtime Wichita Radio Host Killed
A man whose voice was heard for years on the airwaves and at Wichita State University basketball games died in an auto accident yesterday.
Longtime Wichita radio host and Wichita State University basketball announcer Don Hall died in a crash at a busy Wichita intersection.
Hall’s employer, Entercom Communications, shared the news of his death Wednesday with employees in an email.
The 70-year-old Hall was a morning show co-host in Wichita, and had worked for more than 45 years in radio in Kansas.
He also did the public-address duties for the Wichita State men’s basketball team and for the Wichita Force indoor football team.
Police say the crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning, when a driver ran a red light and hit Hall’s vehicle.
Hall died at the scene.
Police arrested 42-year-old Ray Watkins on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Police believe Watkins was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.