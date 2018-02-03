Lopers Sweep Hornets in Kearney

For the third time this year Emporia State gave up a ten point lead on the way to loss as the Hornets fell 70-57 at Neb.-Kearney on Saturday night in Kearney, Neb.



The Hornets scored first on a three-pointer by Brandon Hall 1:16 into the game and never trailed in the first half. They would take a 31-21 lead with 6:55 left in the half on a Hassan Thomas three-pointer. Emporia State would still hold a ten point lead at 35-25 with 3:15 left in the half when Neb.-Kearney went on a 7-2 run to close the half.



The run would reach 16-2 as the Hornets were held without a score for the first 5:12 of the second half. Stephaun Limuel would score twice around a Kyle Juhl three-pointer to pull the Hornets within three at44-41 with 12:53 left. The Lopers then went on a 10-1 run to take a 54-42 lead with 9:42 remaining. A Grant Shell three-pointer cut the lead to eight with 8:03 left but that would be the last time the deficit would be below double figures.



Hassan Thomas was the only Hornet in double figures as he finished with 15 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.



Emporia State is back in action on Wednesday when they play host to defending national champion Northwest Missouri. Tip-off in White Auditorium against the sixth ranked Bearcats is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Hornets put five players in double figures but it was not enough in an 84-79 loss at Neb.-Kearney on Saturday afternoon.



Neither team took more than a five point lead in a first half that saw five ties and ten lead changes. UNK took a 30-25 lead with 4:59 left in the second quarter but Emporia State would answer with a 9-3 run to take a 34-33 lead on Morgan Laudan’s fast break layup with 2:06 left. The Lopers took a three point lead with 31 seconds left and Marissa Preston buried a three at the end of the half to send the teams to the locker rooms tied at 39.



The third quarter proved to be the difference in the contest. UNK scored the first five points to go up 44-39 with 8:13 left in the quarter. Emporia State closed to within two at 50-48 with 4:44 left in the period when the Lopers went on a 10-2 run to take the first double digit lead of the game.



The Lady Hornets scored the first five points of the fourth quarter but the Lopers answered with a 7-1 run of their own to take their biggest lead at 69-58 with 6:03 left in the game. Laudan hit a three-pointer, Jessica Wayne hit one of two free throws and Jacee Kramer connected on two free throws to bring ESU within five at 69-64 with 5:10 left. Another layup from Laudan pulled Emporia State to within 71-67 with 4:36 remaining.



Adreon Bell scored inside with under five on the shot clock to give UNK a 73-67 lead with 4:11 left. That would be the last field goal for the Lopers but they would convert 11of 14 free throws in the final 3:29 to ice the victory.



Jacee Kramer had 16 points and was joined in double figures by Morgan Laudan with 13 points, Jessica Wayne with 11 and Marissa Preston and Tiana Moala with ten points each. Laudan had a team high 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the year.



Emporia State will return to White Auditorium on Wednesday, February 7 to take on Northwest Missouri. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.