Lots for legislators to do when they return Thursday

by on April 25, 2018 at 12:31 PM (3 hours ago)

Kansas legislators could consider a gun-rights proposal and new legal protections for faith-based adoption agencies after reconvening this week.

Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer and the state’s Catholic bishops are backing a Senate-passed proposal to allow state foster care contractors to do business with adoption agencies that refuse on religious grounds to place children in LGBT homes.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers want to decrease the age at which gun owners can carry concealed to 18 from 21.

Fiscal issues also are on legislators’ plate when they return Thursday from their annual spring break.

They expect to fix a flaw in a new education funding law that otherwise would cost public schools $80 million.

They also could debate income tax cuts because of a revenue surplus caused by changes in federal tax laws.

