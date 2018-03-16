Lots of Green possible this weekend for Kansas Lottery players

Kansas Lottery players are hoping a little St. Patrick’s Day luck will

come their way this weekend. Jackpots are big, and hopes are high!

• The Powerball jackpot for March 17 is estimated at $455 million with a cash option of $269.4 million. The jackpot was last won January 6 in New Hampshire.

• The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Florida January 5. The jackpot is estimated at $345 million with a cash option of $205.3 million for March 16.

• After rolling since the game was launched last November, the Lotto America jackpot was hit March 15 in Minnesota where one ticket matched all numbers to win $22.82 million (cash option $13.5 million). The Lotto America jackpot for March 17 is $2 million with a cash option of $1.18 million.

• Any player who matches all numbers in Super Kansas Cash March 17 will win or share a jackpot estimated at $435,000, which is paid in a cash lump sum. The Super Kansas Cash jackpot was last won January 10 by an Overland Park resident.

The Kansas Lottery reminds players there are several ways to win in all these games without hitting the jackpot, so be sure to check tickets after each drawing. These recent big winning tickets are still unclaimed:

• $50,000 Powerball sold in northeast Kansas for the March 10 drawing.

• $5,000 Lucky for Life sold in southwest Kansas for the March 5 drawing.

• $50,000 Powerball sold in south central Kansas for the February 24 drawing.

• $10,000 Mega Millions sold in south central Kansas for the February 23 drawing.

• $22,001 2by2 sold in northeast Kansas for the January 23 drawing.

• $10,000 Mega Millions sold in north central Kansas for the January 5 drawing.