Lots of political dollars getting ready to be raised, spent in Kansas

With fundraising going on for political campaigns across the country and Donald Trump Junior coming to Wichita this week, it appears the Sunflower State is getting quite a bit of national attention.

“Kansas is at the epicenter of American politics again this year,” said Bob Beatty, Washburn University political scientist. “Overall, this is the most hurly-burly Kansas election year in modern memory with all the different primaries going on.”

Given the wide-open nature of a lot of the races, it’s more important than ever to have some money to spend on advertising.

“The problem is that in modern American politics, money is just absolutely vital,” said Beatty. “The only thing that can substitute for money is massive name recognition. In the state of Kansas, there’s just not anybody that has that Trump-like sort of name recognition or Oprah-like name recognition.”

Kansas 3rd District race for Congress looks to be one of those races where boatloads of money are spent this cycle.

“Kevin Yoder, for example, in the 3rd District, he’s already got over a million dollars plus in the bank,” said Beatty. “To be honest, the Democrats, several of the Democrats have hundreds of thousands of dollars. A lot of money is being raised and a lot of money will be spent and it’s even true in the 2nd District, as well.”

Part of what makes that 2nd District race so interesting is that there’s a Republican incumbent not running for reelection, a clear Democratic nominee and no one who has asserted themselves on the Republican side. Nevertheless. Republican operatives have already booked television time for whomever wins that primary.

Photo courtesy Washburn University