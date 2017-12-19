WIBW News Now!

Lots of people working holiday week to save time off, survey says

by on December 19, 2017 at 11:26 AM (2 hours ago)

A survey released by Robert Half Accounting notes that a lot of people aren’t able to leave work behind to celebrate the holidays.

“Not everyone breaks away,” said Amy Thomas, the Metro Market Manager for Robert Half in Kansas. “Nearly one in five plan to work the entire week of Christmas. Of those taking time off, nearly two-thirds of them will actually check in to the office.”

The reason has a lot to do with end of year projects.

“They don’t assume that it’s going to be an easy week,” said Thomas. “They have deadlines that are maybe a little bit too unrealistic. They’re not taking that time off because they have deadlines that they have to meet.”

In addition, for those who have vacation that rolls over, there are other things that take priority.

“They’re saving time off for later in the year,” said Thomas. “They say they’ve got too much to do. A lot of times, they have vacations at other times of the year and they save up their PTO time a lot of times in the event that they should get sick or their children should get sick.”

To avoid losing the benefits of your time off, check your time off balance and your firm’s rules on unused vacation days. “Use it or lose it” policies differ according to state and local laws, as well as individual employer policies.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.