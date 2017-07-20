Lottery Jackpots Hot and Getting Hotter!

The next player or players who match all numbers in Super Kansas Cash will win the largest Super Kansas Cash jackpot ever! No ticket matched all numbers in last night’s drawing, pushing the jackpot up to a new record high of $3,490,000 for Saturday’s drawing.

Super Kansas Cash is a Kansas-only game in which the player receives two plays for $1. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Players pick five numbers from 1-32, and one number from 1-25 for the Super Cashball. Players can pick their own numbers or ask for a Quick Pick.

The odds of winning the Super Kansas Cash jackpot are approximately 1 in 2.5 million.

The last time the Super Kansas Cash jackpot was hit was September 21, 2016 when a Prairie Village resident won $3.16 million.

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are also rolling, with both jackpots now more than $200 million for the weekend!

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $248 million, with a cash option of $153.7 million, after no ticket matched all numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. Any player who matches all numbers in Powerball July 22 will win or share a jackpot estimated at $205 million, with a cash option of $127.6 million. The Hot Lotto jackpot is estimated at $8.55 million for Saturday.

The Kansas Lottery reminds its players to submit their winning and non-winning tickets in the new Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes!