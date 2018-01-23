Lottery money goes for economic development first, executive director reminds legislative committee

The Kansas Lottery’s executive director had to clarify yet again before the Kansas House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday the purposes for which Lottery monies are contributed to the state and the purpose is not for education specifically.

“Missouri has everything dedicated to education,” said Terry Presta with the Kansas Lottery. “I don’t know whether that spilled over or whatever. It was a Constitutional amendment and it passed in 1986. It did define that the first $50 million would be dedicated to economic development. Funds in excess of that, which last year was $25 or $26 million, goes in the State General Fund. About 60 percent of the SGF does go to education.”

Presta then explained where the $50 million went in the last year he looked at.

“Of the $50 million, $42 million went into [economic development]. $2.5 million went into juvenile detention, $5 million went into corrections and then, problem gaming is, statutorially, $80,000 every year from the Lottery and then of course there’s 2 percent that comes off the casinos .”

One of the largest areas of growth in gambling is sports betting. Right now, the Kansas Lottery is not part of that market, but depending on what happens at the federal level, that’s a door that could open, with the Legislature’s help.

“The Supreme Court did start looking at the law under the equal protection clause,” Presta said. “There’s a great anticipation in the casino and gaming industry that they will turn it back to the states and let it be a state by state decision.”

It would be Presta’s opinion that it would take additional legislative action to make that legal in Kansas and that action can’t take place until the Supreme Court has ruled on its constitutionality more generally. That decision could come relatively soon, as oral arguments took place in December in the New Jersey sports-betting case NCAA v. Christie.