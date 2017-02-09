Lottery Securitization May Provide A Different Budget Fix

Democrats in the Kansas House are looking for other ways to fill in budget deficits in this and future fiscal years. A bill was introduced this week in the House Appropriations Committee that would allow for the securitization of future earnings from Kansas Lottery ticket sales.

Representative Jerry Stogsdill from Prairie Village came up with the idea after a hearing in the House Commerce Committee.

“Right now, they’re talking about selling off the Children’s Initiatives Fund,” said Stogsdill. “My thought was, that is a fund that is projected to go down every year. I was looking at the Lottery funds, which are projected to go up every year. As an investor, I’m going to be much more interested in looking at a fund that looks like it has upward growth.”

The Children’s Initiatives Fund uses money from the Master Tobacco Settlement Agreement. Lottery proceeds go to the State General Fund, but are generally used for economic development purposes.

“It’s certainly a tool that we should be looking at to fill our budget hole,” said Stogsdill. “I think that it’s a viable program. The people I have talked to in the Legislature about it seem to be interested in it.”

Stogsdill thinks the reason it hasn’t come up before may be because it hasn’t been looked at this way before.

“It’s a steady stream of revenue that’s coming in to the state,” said Stogsdill. “We can access it. We can do whatever we want with it. If we can sell, say $400 million or however much we need to fill the budget hole that’s been created by the Governor’s tax programs and so on over the last six years, then it seems to me like it would be a good investment for an investment group to come in and buy the securities.”

Representative Tom Burroughs introduced the bill in the Appropriations Committee so that it is not subject to the turnaround deadline which is coming up in two weeks.