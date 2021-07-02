Loud Light To Go Quiet This Weekend

A voting rights group plans to pause its voter registration and education activities for fear of criminal prosecution under a new election law passed this year by the Kansas Legislature.
Loud Light, a state voting rights organization, said that it will suspend its voter outreach efforts until a Shawnee District Court rules on its motion to block the law that makes it a felony to cause someone to believe another person is an election official.
The group has said its volunteers are sometimes mistaken for election officials.
Under the new law, a person could be charged with a felony if anyone “subjectively perceives” them to be an election official.
The group contends that the new statute goes far beyond the current law which criminalizes actually representing oneself to be a public official.
The group had planned to conduct a voter registration drive over the holiday weekend.