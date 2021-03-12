      Weather Alert

Low Income Energy Assistance Expanded

Governor Laura Kelly has announced an expansion of the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP.

The program provides an annual benefit to help qualifying households pay winter heating bills.

LIEAP primarily assists persons with disabilities, older adults, and families with children.

Effective immediately, the Kansas Department for Children and Families is extending the application deadline for LIEAP to May 28th.

Additionally, the agency is expanding the income requirements from 130% of the federal poverty level to 150%.

DCF also will review all previously denied applications during the 2021 LIEAP program year.

Any cases that now qualify under the new income threshold and meet other eligibility criteria will receive the benefit.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be responsible for direct payment of their heating bills.

Applicants need to have made payments on their heating bill two out of the last three months.

Those payments must be equal to or exceed $80 or the total balance due on their energy bills, whichever is less.

