Loyalty Program Lottery Players Will Have Chance To Enter First Ever Slot Tournament

The Kansas Lottery is going to give players a chance to win money in person and not just on lottery tickets.

“It is another first for the Kansas Lottery,” said spokeswoman Sally Lunsford. “We are going to have a slot tournament at Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, during our Lottopalooza 30th Birthday Bash on November 18th.”

The promotion starts April 6th.

“We’re going to select 30 players,” said Lunsford. “They will be selected in a drawing. All players have to do is go in to our PlayOn program and enter to win. You have to be 21 or older and a member of the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn Players Loyalty program. Then, you redeem 240 points for one entry. You earn points in that through the submission of winning and non-winning tickets.”

Each of the 30 winners will receive a VIP Concert Package for two, $300 cash, a one-night hotel stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites attached to the Kansas Star Casino and mandatory state and federal income withholding taxes. Each prize is valued at approximately $1400 and that’s not counting what players could win on the slots.

“They have a chance to win additional cash. Three cash prizes will be awarded to those top three finishers out of the 30. First place is $2500, 2nd place is $1500, 3rd place is $1000.

To find out more about the PlayOn Players Loyalty Program, go to kslottery.com.