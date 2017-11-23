WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


57°F
Clear
Feels Like 57°
Winds Variable 4 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear66°
47°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy77°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear62°
37°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy66°
44°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy68°
50°

Lt. Gov in charge of budget proposal for 2018 session

by on November 23, 2017 at 11:00 AM (1 hour ago)

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer is taking the lead on writing a state budget proposal to submit to legislators when they return to Topeka in January as Gov. Sam Brownback prepares to leave office for a diplomatic post.

A U.S. Senate committee has approved President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brownback as an ambassador at large for international religious freedom, but a full Senate vote has been delayed. Brownback told reporters Tuesday that Colyer is leading the budget process, according to media reports.

Colyer on Wednesday made a significant cabinet announcement, naming Gina Meier-Hummel commissioner for the Department for Children and Families.

Brownback is expected to resign after he is confirmed and Colyer will become governor. Colyer, like Brownback, a Republican, is among several candidates for governor in 2018.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.