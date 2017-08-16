WIBW News Now!

Lt. Governor Colyer issues statement about recent events in Charlottesville

by on August 16, 2017 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)

Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer Wednesday issued the following statement in response to the recent events in Charlottesville:

“I have seen the evil extremes of racial and ethnic cleansing first hand in Rwanda and other places around the globe. We must stamp out these harmful ideologies and evil doers before they can take root here at home. Kansas has been and will continue to be a beacon of light and hope for those who fight for equality and justice for all.”

Over the last 25 years, Dr. Colyer has volunteered as a surgeon, in dangerous war zones such as Afghanistan, Iraq, the Balkans, Libya, and Africa. He was an International Medical Corps volunteer and the only surgeon in southern Rwanda during the genocide that killed 800,000 people.