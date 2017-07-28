WIBW News Now!

Lt. Governor issues statement following Brownback appointment

by on July 28, 2017 at 3:18 PM (2 hours ago)

Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer today issued the below statement following the announcement of Governor Sam Brownback’s presidential nomination to Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom:

“Sam Brownback has served our state and our citizens with distinction. I will be forever grateful for his service.

“As a doctor and a father of three beautiful girls, I am always optimistic for the future. As I’ve served in worn-torn countries, helping victims begin the healing process, I’ve seen first-hand the resilience of human beings. A Reagan alumni, I too believe people have an inherent dignity, requiring a respect for vulnerable life and civility for our fellow man.

“With humility and a deep sense of honor, I look forward to working with Kansans from across the state, listening to their vision for the future, as together we move toward a better tomorrow for the place that we love.”