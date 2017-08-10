Lt. Governor relative unknown, active in health care policy

Kansas Lieutenant Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer believes he needs to introduce himself to Kansans.

“I think a lot of Kansans don’t know us very well,” said Dr. Colyer. “I want them to get to know us first.”

Colyer is a native of Hays and a practicing plastic surgeon in the Kansas City area. As a doctor, there is a healthcare achievement he is proud of during his tenure as lieutenant governor.

“We have reformed the Medicaid program,” said Dr. Colyer. “The Medicaid program, we have saved over a billion dollars in just three years, which is really a pretty major achievement. How we did it is by doing government better. We have fewer ER visits. We have more people going to see their regular doctor. What that’s led to is fewer nights in the hospital.”

Colyer wants to see health care reform continue in Kansas under his governorship, but he knows that will likely also take federal action.

“What I would like to see is the return of control of things like insurance and Medicaid to the states that actually have to live with them,” said Dr. Colyer. “In Kansas, our health insurance has gone up double digits. It took the regulatory powers from being Kansas solutions to D.C. Once you start imposing that, it’s cost Kansans dearly.”

Colyer is focused on training and attracting more medical professionals to Kansas. Colyer joins a crowded field of candidates for the governorship, as at least seven Republicans have declared their intent or filed paperwork to do so.